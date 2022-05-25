Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $178,041.19 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

