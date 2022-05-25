Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 697,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 85,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 89,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

