Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Trading Down 2.3%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 10,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

