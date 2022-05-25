boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.90

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.90 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 80.06 ($1.01). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 82.52 ($1.04), with a volume of 8,508,922 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOO shares. Shore Capital cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 255.50 ($3.22).

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.01.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

