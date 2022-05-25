BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPXXY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.60 ($2.77) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get BPER Banca alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BPER Banca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPER Banca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.