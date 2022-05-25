Bread Hits Market Cap of $6.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $155,646.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,726.17 or 1.00017026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

