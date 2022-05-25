Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 0.4%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €70.98 ($75.51) and last traded at €70.36 ($74.85). 197,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €70.06 ($74.53).
The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.35 and a 200-day moving average of €75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19.
About Brenntag (ETR:BNR)
