Brio Gold (TSE:BRIO) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Brio Gold Inc. (TSE:BRIO – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 25,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 52,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78.
Brio Gold Company Profile (TSE:BRIO)
Read More
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Brio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.