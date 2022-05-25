BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 906,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,354,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

DHI opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

