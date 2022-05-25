BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,202 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $308,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

