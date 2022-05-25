BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,579 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.48. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.