Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 4.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $515.00 and last traded at $517.05. Approximately 30,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,509,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.92 and a 200 day moving average of $591.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Castellan Group increased its position in Broadcom by 25.0% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 14.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

