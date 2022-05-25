Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 105,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 113,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.