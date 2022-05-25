Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 123.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 288,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,710,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,662 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

