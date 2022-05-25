Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will post $4.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $14.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $900.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $187.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $940.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $3.37 million to $727.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,994. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

