Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares valued at $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $14,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

