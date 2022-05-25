Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,132. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

