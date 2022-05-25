Brokerages Anticipate Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.44 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Unity Bancorp posted sales of $21.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will report full year sales of $92.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.70 million to $94.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.70 million, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $102.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unity Bancorp.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 38.26%.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

