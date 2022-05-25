Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,406. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.