Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. EQT reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 628.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

EQT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 8,035,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

