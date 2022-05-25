Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Flex posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

