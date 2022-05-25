Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Lebel III sold 5,325 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $118,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OCFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 208,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.