Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $670,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 486,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,470. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

