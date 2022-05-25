Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) PT at $141.20

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.74. 34,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

