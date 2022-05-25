Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,331.38

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331.38 ($67.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($83.68) to GBX 5,940 ($74.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($62.29) to GBX 4,625 ($58.20) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($60.02) to GBX 4,136 ($52.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.79) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 32.75 ($0.41) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,878.75 ($48.81). 759,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,500.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,212.16. The firm has a market cap of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,642 ($45.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($82.70).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

