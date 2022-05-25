Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$218.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$218.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$199.00 to C$185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

TSE:CJT opened at C$145.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.05. Cargojet has a one year low of C$140.53 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.6999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.54%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

