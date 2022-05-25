Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Target Price at $71.33

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the period.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.