Brokerages Set Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Target Price at $71.33

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Cutera stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.
In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth about $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the period.
About Cutera (Get Rating)
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.
