Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) PT at $116.05

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.