Brokerages Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT at $34.67

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,942 shares of company stock worth $4,521,381. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

