Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $269.25

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.25.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $188.59. 350,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $180.30 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,440,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

