Brokerages Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) PT at $33.50

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.11%.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.