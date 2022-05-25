Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PLRX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 231,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

