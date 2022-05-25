Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT at $44.55

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,780. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 131,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 295,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.