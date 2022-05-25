Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE BJ opened at $54.43 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

