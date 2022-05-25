Buckle (BKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.90 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKE opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $57.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

