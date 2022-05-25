BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Shares of BW LPG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
