BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2712 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BW LPG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

About BW LPG (Get Rating)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

