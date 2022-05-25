Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.74 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $10,040.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.93 or 0.00681295 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

