Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.40

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.34. Bytes Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYIT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.05) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

