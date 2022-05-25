Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

