Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $32.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $33.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $30.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,505. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

