Capgemini SE (CGEMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3727 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 148,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,013. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEMY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($244.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($287.23) to €240.00 ($255.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.