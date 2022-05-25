Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Shares of ERF opened at C$17.09 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.