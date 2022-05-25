Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 36.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Farfetch by 113.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

