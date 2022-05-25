Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,300 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

