Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 80,160 iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.5% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. 32,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,479. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

