Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $267,000 in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of AVITA Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AVITA Medical by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVITA Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in AVITA Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 29.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCEL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 71,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVITA Medical Profile (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.