Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $4.55 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $2,116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,506.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,693.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,329.84.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

