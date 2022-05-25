Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,173,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

