Cartesi Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Cartesi has a market cap of $106.30 million and $11.35 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,502.57 or 0.52261061 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00493385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,666,471 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.