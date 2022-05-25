CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

